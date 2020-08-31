Investigators searching for suspect in motorcycle theft

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police are asking for your help identifying the suspect responsible for stealing a motorcycle.

Authorities say a white over black 2016 KTM motorcycle was taken from the area of N. Main and Franklin St. around 8 p.m. last Friday. The motorcycle was recovered Monday in the 400 block of Bedford Avenue, but the suspect is still at large.

These are images of the suspects. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Special Investigations Section at 812-436-7967, or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.





Pictures courtesy of Evansville Police Department

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 31, 2020)

LATEST CRIME NEWS: