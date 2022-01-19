ISP: Alleged Michigan drug dealer arrested during traffic stop

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WEHT) — Law enforcement officials say a recent traffic stop has lead to the arrest of a Michigan man in possession of pounds of drugs.

Sunday, Indiana State Police say two of their troopers pulled over a vehicle traveling 72mph in a 60mph zone off U.S 31 near State Road 25. They say the Buick driven by Jason Werry, 38, of Howard City, MI, was pulled over around 10:17 a.m.

After Werry was identified, police say they noticed indicators that criminal activity was afoot.

In a search of the Buick, officers allegedly found a handgun, over four pounds of marijuana, approximately 19 grams of methamphetamine, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia, a stolen license plate and a stolen laptop computer.

Troopers say they were able to track down the owner of the stolen laptop, who later drove to Peru, IN to pick it up.

Law enforcement officials say Werry was incarcerated in the Fulton County Jail, and is facing criminal charges for possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, dealing a legend drug, dealing marijuana, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, theft from a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.