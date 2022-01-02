ISP arrests a drunk driver that overturned into a creek

WAYNE CO., Ill (WEHT) – According to Illinois State Police (ISP), a single vehicle crash with injuries happened at a creek in Wayne County.

Ryan J. Webb, 39, of Fairfield, IL was heading south and coming to a t-intersection, when he traveled through it and wound up in a creek. Webb was then transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Webb was cited for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Improper Lane Usage. There is no further information at this time.