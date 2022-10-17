BRUCEVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) says a complaint led to two drug arrests.

Law enforcement officials say Indiana State Police and Knox County sheriff’s deputies initiated a drug investigation on October 16 after receiving information about illegal drug activity at a residence located at the 4400 block of North SR 67, Bruceville.

ISP says at around 11:30 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at the residence and found marijuana, about 6 grams of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Police say Andrew Woods, 40, and Brandi Petelle, 37, were both arrested for various drug offenses. ISP says three juveniles were also inside the residence, the Department of Child Services was contacted and all juveniles were released to a family member.

Police say both Woods and Petelle were arrested and charged with:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Possession of Marijuana

Neglect of a Dependent

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Officers say Woods and Petelle are currently being held on bond in the Knox County Jail.