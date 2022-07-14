KNOX CO., Ind. (WEHT) – On Wednesday night, some people became concerned when they noticed someone going the wrong way on US 41.

Indiana State Police (ISP) say on July 13, around 10:18 p.m., Knox County 911 Dispatch received several calls reporting a wrong-way driver traveling north in the southbound lanes on US 41 near Elkhorn Road.

Police say moments later, concerned drivers reported the vehicle was now traveling east in the westbound lanes on US 50. ISP says Trooper Buchanan and Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Bruner arrived in the area of US 50 and Monty Road and observed the wrong-way vehicle. Police say the vehicle stopped but started to slowly back up, so Trooper Buchanan exited his patrol car and approached the wrong-way vehicle. Buchanan was able to reach through the open window and put the vehicle in park, says ISP.

Police say the driver was Alexander Morales Rosa, 30, of Washington. ISP says Rosa displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Police say further investigation revealed Rosa had a blood alcohol content of .21% and he had never received a valid driver’s license. Police say Rosa was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

Rosa has been charged with:

Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated

Operating a Vehicle without ever Obtaining a Valid Driver’s License

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this case, says ISP.