HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to a release, detectives with the Indiana State Police say they were contacted by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Child Services about a possible child molestation.

After interviewing 48-year-old Bradley Mitchell of Crawford County, authorities say a search warrant was obtained for an address in the town of English. As a result of the search, police say Mitchell was taken into custody and taken to the Perry County Detention Center without incident.

According to the Perry County jail tracker, Mitchell is being held on a $20,000 cash bond and is facing a charge of Child Molesting with a Child Under 14 Years of Age, a Level 1 Felony. A court date has been set for September 11.