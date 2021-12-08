ISP: Daviess County man charged with OWI after pursuit

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A Daviess County, Kentucky man was arrested and charged with OWI after a pursuit in Spencer County.

Rockport Police were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Base Road with a man passed out behind the wheel. An officer made contact with the suspect, who took off after giving his license. Indiana State Police joined the pursuit at SR 66 and Orchard Road in Reo heading eastbound toward Rockport.

ISP say the vehicle came to a stop in the parking lot of Old National Bank. The driver was identified as Travis Johnson of Philpot, Kentucky. According to ISP, Johnson had a blood alcohol level of .343.

Johnson was transported to Spencer County Jail without incident and charged with OWI with prior conviction, OWI .15 or higher, OWI endangerment, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, criminal recklessness and aggressive driving.