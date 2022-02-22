VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police arrested an Evansville man on Monday after they say they located approximately 190 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to ISP, Brian Ellis, 62, was pulled over around 5:30 p.m. on Read Street for driving left of center and not wearing a seat belt. According to a release, Ellis displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests and refused to submit to a chemical test.

Troopers searched Ellis’ vehicle after they say an Evansville Police K-9 was alerted to the presence of narcotics. Troopers say they located approximately 190 grams of methamphetamine and an electronic scale. Police say Ellis was also unlawfully possessing prescription pills and a loaded handgun.

Ellis was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is currently being held without bond. Ellis was charged with the following: