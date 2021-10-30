ISP: Impaired driver arrested after driving 107 mph in stolen vehicle

KNOX COUNTY (WEHT) – A state trooper pulled over a Dodge Avenger Friday night after clocking the vehicle in speeding at 107 mph. Peggy Gallegos, 41, was traveling north on US 41 near the 50 mile-marker when she was pulled over.

The state trooper said Gallegos displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Further investigation revealed she was under the influence of amphetamines and the vehicle she was driving had been reported stolen out of Tennessee.

Police state they arrested Gallegos and transported her to the Knox County Jail where she is currently being held on bond. Her charges include theft, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving.