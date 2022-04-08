COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WEHT) -The Indiana State Police (ISP) needs help identifying a suspect who impersonated a police officer. ISP is assisting the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department (WCSD) with their active criminal investigation of the suspect who conducted a traffic stop as a police officer in Whitley County, IN.

The incident occurred on March 31 at approximately 10:00pm. A female driver reported being stopped by a man impersonating as a police officer on a rural stretch of West Lincolnway between Columbia City and Pierceton, Indiana.

The suspect is described as:

White male.

Possibly 30 to 40 years old.

Tall with muscular build.

Mustache.

Wearing a campaign style police hat.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as:

Unknown make/model of a white passenger car.

Displayed flashing red and blue emergency style lights on the dashboard.

ISP and WCSD detectives have worked with the victim to create a composite sketch of the suspect that is posted as the image for this story.

Authorities are actively seeking the public’s assistance. Anyone with information that may help detectives identify the suspect may contact the WCSD’s tip line at (260) 244-6410 and press option 4. The public may also contact WCSD by email at tips@whitleysd.com.

At this time, there is no further information that can be released.