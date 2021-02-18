ISP, Paoli Police asking public’s help in Walmart shooting

ISP and Paoli Police want to talk to these two people about a shooting at the Walmart in Paoli.

PAOLI, Ind (WEHT) Indiana State Police and Paoli Police are working a shooting that took place February 17 at Walmart in Paoli. They are seeking two individuals wanted for questioning in the shooting. The individuals are Allison R. Shields and Bethany M. Amburgey, both from the New Albany area. They are believed to be in a red Ford Focus with license plate number ETH612.

If you have any information on the location of these two individuals, please contact Sgt. Brock Werne with the Indiana State Police at 812-482-1441 or Detective Dylan McClintock with the Paoli Police Department at 812-723-2836.

(This story was originally published on February 18, 2021)