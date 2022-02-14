PERRY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police Jasper Detectives provided more details after a Perry County man was arrested on murder charges on Sunday morning.

According to a release from ISP, Tell City Dispatch received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the 5000 block of Antler Lane around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Perry County deputies and a state trooper responded and located a shattered glass sliding door and bullet casings. Officers say they found a female, later identified as 24-year-old Amber Willis, who had been shot and displayed no signs of life.

ISP says during the investigation they determined Willis’ ex-boyfriend, Phillip Taylor, 24, was a person of interest in the shooting. Police say they received information that Taylor was possibly in the English, Indiana area on Sunday and he was located and taken into custody without incident. Taylor was transported to the Perry County Jail where he is being held without bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.