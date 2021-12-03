ISP: Pursuit ends with driver hitting tree in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police arrested an Oakland City woman on Friday after they say she refused to pull over and then drove into a tree.

According to a statement from ISP, a sergeant observed a car traveling north on SR 57 at 90 miles per hour around 4:45 p.m. ISP say the driver continued at a high rate of speed and did not pull over. They also said the vehicle left the roadway one mile south of SR 64, struck a tree and then came to a complete stop.

Police say the driver, identified as Johanna Dersche, 21, was arrested without further incident. Troopers searched the vehicle and found a small amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Dersche was booked in the Gibson County Jail where she is being held on bond.

