SPENCER COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police arrested a Spencer County Woman on Monday after they say she allegedly battered a child under 14-years-old.

ISP began investigating Megan Weddle, 22, of Dale after receiving a tip from the Department of Child Services. After reviewing the investigation, the Spencer County Prosecutor asked for a warrant for Weddle’s arrest.

Weddle was taken into custody and transported to the Sepncer County Jail without incident.