HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Terre Haute man was arrested after Indiana State Police say he drove a stolen vehicle while impaired.

Officials state on Thursday, August 31, at approximately 3:45 p.m., an ISP trooper was patrolling U.S. 41 near Oaktown when Knox County Dispatch reported a white GMC truck, owned by M&K Construction had been stolen from a Terre Haute gas station and was traveling south on Old 41.

ISP state troopers observed the vehicle turn into Oaktown and managed to stop it and identify the driver as Markus D. Arthur, 44, of Terre Haute.

Further investigation revealed Arthur showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Officials say Arthur had a BAC of .04% and was under the influence of cannabinoids, amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Arthur was booked into the Knox County Jail for the following charges: