GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Three adults have been arrested and one toddler put into protective services following a police chase in Oakland City.

Late Saturday night, officials say Indiana State Police trooper pulled over a Dodge Journey for traveling left of center and not using their turn signals. Police reports state that as the trooper walked to the SUV, the driver sped off west on Oak Street before turning south on SR 57, reaching speeds of over 90 mph.

Troopers say the car eventually stopped on SR57, giving police the opportunity to order the driver and passengers out of the vehicle. Police identified the driver to be Logan R. Wiscaver, 19, of Princeton. Two other passengers were identified as William D. Smith, 26, and Hayley Williams, 29, both of Princeton.

Police say they found a one-year-old-old boy in the back seat of the SUV. Officers tell us they later determined Smith and Williams were the child’s parents.

On further search, police report they found meth, marijuana, syringes and empty plastic baggies in the vehicle. All three adults were arrested for a variety of criminal offenses and transported to the Gibson County Jail where they are currently being held on bond. Indiana Department of Child Services reportedly took custody of the child.

Arrested and Charges:

Logan Wiscaver, 19, Princeton, IN

Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony Possession of a Syringe, Level 6 Felony Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor Criminal Recklessness, Class B Misdemeanor Reckless Driving, Class C Misdemeanor

William Smith, 26, of Princeton, IN

Hayley Williams, 29, Princeton, IN