ISP: Two brothers injured after stabbing at home in Otwell

PIKE COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the 1800 block of SR 257 in Otwell on Monday morning.

According to ISP, Chad Norris, 37, and his brother Cory Norris, 38, arrived at Jasper Memorial Hospital at approximately 10 a.m. on Monday morning with stab wounds from an incident that occurred at their home. Cory Norris received minor injuries during the incident and was able to drive himself and his brother to the hospital. Chad’s injuries were serious and he is currently being treated at the hospital.

ISP says preliminary investigation revealed that Lloyd J. Carpenter, 37, and Emily Shelton, 24, both from Jasper, drove to a nearby Otwell gas station at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and then walked to Norris’ residence to rob them. ISP says Shelton struck Chad Norris before Carpenter stabbed Chad and Cory.

ISP detectives arrested Shelton at a residence in Birdseye. She was arrested for attempted murder, battery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Carpenter was arrested by ISP in Dubois County. Carpenter was arrested for attempted murder, aggravated battery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Both are being held in the Pike County Jail without bond.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.