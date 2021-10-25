Ivory Baumgartner sentenced in connection to 2019 death of Valarie Ruark

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Another person has been sentenced in connection to the 2019 death of a Warrick County woman.

Ivory Baumgartner, 36, pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in connection with the death of Valarie Ruark. In return, she was sentenced to 18 months probation and more serious charges against her, including conspiracy to commit murder, were dropped.

Ruark’s body was found in April of 2019 in a wooded area near Elberfeld. Police say Anthony Wolf Jr. and Brian Baumgartner killed Ruark because they thought she was a police informant. Wolfe was found guilty in the case and sentenced to 75 years in prison.

Brian Baumgartner is scheduled to go to trial next month.