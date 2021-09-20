Evansville man convicted on charge of attempted rape

James Snapp

Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

EVANSVILLE, Ind –  Following a three day trial, James Snapp, 47, was convicted of multiple offenses related to a violent sexual assault investigation from September of 2020.

Jurors found Snapp guilty of:

  • Level 1 Felony Attempted Rape
  • Level 3 Felony Criminal Confinement
  • Level 5 Felony Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury

Vanderburgh County Deputy Prosecutor Emily Hall and Deputy Prosecutor Jeremy Kemper were in charge of the investigation, alongside Evansville Police Detective Stacy Spalding.

“We are certainly appreciative that the jurors took this matter extremely serious and returned a verdict where Mr. Snapp must take responsibility for his decisions,” explained Vanderburgh County Deputy Prosecutor Emily Hall.

James Snapp will be sentenced in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court on October 11.

