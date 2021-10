OHIO CO., Ky (WEHT) The Ohio County Coroner has identified the victim in a fatal crash on I-165 last around 5 p.m. Saturday. Marty Mallory, 48, died in the accident.

The single-vehicle crash happened at mile marker 48 near Hartford. The investigation revealed Mallory was heading southbound when he drifted into the median. Authorities say the semi collided with an embankment and overturned.