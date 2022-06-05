EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department (JPD) was called to reports of a man falling over a retaining wall and stumbling into traffic on Second Street. The incident happened at the area of Second and Clay Street and at about 11 p.m. on June 4.

JPD said officers found the man in the IGA parking lot and identified him as William Nonte, 62, of Jasper. Nonte was offered medical care and taken to Dubois County Security Center according to officers on the scene.

A police spokesperson said Nonte was charged with Public Intoxication.