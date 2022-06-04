JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department (JPD) was called out to the 900 block of Giesler Road about 11 p.m. on June 3 as an intoxicated driver was trying to leave the scene. JPD identified the driver as Anthony Lansford, 39, of Jasper.

JPD said officers arrived on the scene to discover Lansford had struck a mailbox on Giesler Road. JPD received another call that a parked vehicle on Jackson and Fourth Street had been struck according to a news release sent by JPD to Eyewitness News.

The release said that officers determined the incidents involved the same driver. Lansford showed signs of intoxication according to officers on the scene.

A JPD spokesperson said Lansford tested .189 on a breath test and he refused a chemical test. Lansford was charged with driving a vehicle while intoxicated and taken to the Dubois County Security Center according to officials.