Jasper man arrested for allegedly running over a woman after a fight

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) Jasper Police say Joshua Rominger, 32, ran over a woman as he was leaving their home after an argument Wednesday. The woman later died.

It happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Newton Street between West 13th and West 14th Streets. Officers say the woman was taken to the hospital where she died less than an hour later.

Officers also say Rominger was high when he ran the woman over. Rominger is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 30, 2020)

LATEST CRIME NEWS: