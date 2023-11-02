WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 23-year-old Jasper man has been arrested on charges of child molesting, exploitation, and sexual misconduct with a minor.

Washington Police reported that Alexander Korthaus was placed under arrest Wednesday following an investigation by detectives. The investigation began in October when Indiana Department of Child Services contacted the department regarding a sexual assault investigation involving a minor.

Court records show that Korthaus has been charged with the following;

Child molesting A level 1 felony

Sexual misconduct with a minor A level 4 felony

Child exploitation A level 5 felony



Korthaus was scheduled to appear in Daviess County Superior Court for an initial hearing Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

Washington Police thanked the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Indiana DCS, and the Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Coalition for assisting in the investigation and arrest.