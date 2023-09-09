HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A dual-agency collaboration resulted in the arrest of 44-year-old Clinton Allen of Jasper on multiple felony charges.

According to the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, one of their Narcotics Detectives was contacted by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office that a Jasper resident, later identified as Allen, had allegedly sold several grams of methamphetamine out of his home.

Police say that after obtaining a search warrant, officers found several firearms, two of which had been reported stolen, along with meth, marijuana and multiple illegal items of drug paraphernalia.

Allen was taken into custody and booked at the Dubois County Security Center on the following charges:

Dealing in Methamphetamine between 5-10 grams with a firearm (a level 2 Felony)

Possession of Methamphetamine over 5 grams with a firearm (a level 3 Felony)

Theft of a Firearm (2 counts, level 5 Felony)

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (a level 6 Felony)

Neglect of a Dependent (a level 6 Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor)

Possession of Paraphernalia (Class C Misdemeanor)

Allen has since been released on a $5000 cash bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for October 9 in the Dubois County Superior Court.