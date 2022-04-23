DUBOIS – PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A Jasper man riding his motorcycle was arrested for leading Indiana State Police (ISP) on a chase late Friday afternoon. Sterling Kiefer, 20, was identified as the driver and charged with resisting law enforcement and aggressive driving.

ISP says an officer was outside his patrol car at a residence on County Road 300 North near Jasper when he observed a motorcycle pass the residence at a very high speed. The officer followed the motorcycle for a mile and tried to pull it over according to a press release sent to Eyewitness News from the ISP.

The officer says that Kiefer immediately accelerated and continued west on CR 300 N in Pike County. The officer deemed that continuing the pursuit would be too dangerous for other drivers because of the high speed it would require according to the press release.

Police say that a driver observed the motorcycle at a high speed. The driver stopped and informed the officer that the driver was Kiefer according to a police spokesperson.

Officials say that officers located Kiefer and his motorcycle at his residence. He was arrested without further incident according to the officers on the scene.

Authorities say that further investigation revealed the motorcycle was not registered and Kiefer did not have a motorcycle endorsement. Kiefer was taken to the Pike County Jail where he is currently being held on bond according to ISP.