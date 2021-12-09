Jasper Police: identity thief apprehended

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) On Thursday morning, Jasper police were tipped on a possible identity theft. Jasper Police say Nevi Esther Hernandez, 33, of Jasper had used another woman’s identity to obtain a job at a local business.

The employers sent Hernandez from their plant in town to the Jasper Police Department. Nevi was charged with Identity Deception (a Class 6 felony) and having a Counterfeit Government Issued Identification (a Class A Misdemeanor).

Nevi Hernandez is currently being held at the Dubois County Security Center.

