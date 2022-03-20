JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A Jasper man was arrested for a domestic fight on Saturday afternoon according to Jasper police. Police identified the attacker as 18-year-old Jake Rose.

The fight was reported to police about 1 p.m. A police spokesperson says officers saw Rose beating another man as they arrived on the scene.

The police spokesperson says Rose had to be taken away from the victim by officers. Officers determined that Rose had been drinking before being arrested according to the police spokesperson.

Police charged Rose with domestic battery and underage drinking.