JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Jasper Police (JPD) responded to a call for a report of vandalism that happened overnight on June 9. Police identified the suspect as Travis Voegerl, 43, of Jasper after an investigation took place.

A police spokesperson said that Voegerl vandalized property and sent text messages to an individual who has a protective order against him. Voegerl was located by officers and taken into custody by JPD.

Voegerl was transported to the Dubois County Jail on charges of invasion of privacy by violating protective order and criminal mischief.