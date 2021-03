JASPER Ind. (WEHT) — An 18-year-old Jasper man is facing a theft charge after police say he stole things from the Walmart on Newton Street while being an employee there.

Police say the thefts added up to several thousand dollars worth of merchandise and took place over several months.

Brayden Breitweiser, 18, was arrested and taken to the Dubois County Security Center.

(This story was originally published on March 10, 2021)