Jasper woman arrested after allegedly cutting a man on the neck with a knife

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) One woman is arrested and facing felony charges after allegedly attacking a man Thursday night.

Jasper Police say Gina Kieffner, 25, was arrested after officers were contacted by Memorial Hospital about a man with cuts on his neck. Authorities determined during a fight, Kieffner cut the man on his neck with a knife.

Kieffner is facing several charges including attempted voluntary manslaughter. She is being held in the Dubois County Jail.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 27, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: