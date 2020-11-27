JASPER, Ind (WEHT) One woman is arrested and facing felony charges after allegedly attacking a man Thursday night.
Jasper Police say Gina Kieffner, 25, was arrested after officers were contacted by Memorial Hospital about a man with cuts on his neck. Authorities determined during a fight, Kieffner cut the man on his neck with a knife.
Kieffner is facing several charges including attempted voluntary manslaughter. She is being held in the Dubois County Jail.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on November 27, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Owensboro Catholic Schools to return to in-person classes for K-6 on Monday
- Jasper woman arrested after allegedly cutting a man on the neck with a knife
- Vanderburgh sheriff’s deputies responding to burglary alarm discover the home is on fire
- Police asking for public’s help identifying suspects in robbery at a Grayville motel
- EPD: Bystander shot in the foot after fight at an Evansville strip club