HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Jasper Police Department, a woman has been arrested on drug charges following a two-vehicle crash in Jasper.

Authorities say that 47-year-old Kyla Chambers of Jasper ran a red light at the intersection of U.S. 231 and State Road 162 on Thursday, hitting another vehicle that was passing through. Both vehicles had one passenger each.

Authorities say that both drivers and passengers were taken to the hospital for injuries. The driver of the other vehicle suffered a broken neck and punctured lung; their passenger suffered a broken collarbone. Police say that Chambers complained of leg pain and her passenger complained of wrist pain.

While at the hospital, authorities say they discovered that Chambers was under the influence of several drugs, including methamphetamine, amphetamine, ecstasy and cannabinoids. Chambers is currently being held at the Dubois County Security Center on the following charges:

Driving while intoxicated (2 counts)

Causing injury while driving under the influence (2 counts)

Police say Chambers also received a citation for ignoring a red light.