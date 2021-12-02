Former soccer coach again accused of inappropriate contact with children

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A registered sex offender has been charged again with similar charges. Jeremy Tudela, a former soccer coach, is accused of inappropriately touching a young child.

The incident allegedly occurred at an Evansville entertainment venue during lunch. The victim said Jeremy Michael Tudela inappropriately touched her.

Tudela, the former owner of Tudela Soccer Academy, was accused in 2020 of having sexual contact with one of his female soccer students under the age of 16. He pleaded guilty to four counts of child seduction and one count of intimidation. He was to serve one year in prison, two years of home detention, and one year of probation.