Madisonville man learns sentence, pleads guilty in double murder

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) An Owensboro man had been sentenced to life in prison on two counts of murder after shooting two men and seriously injuring another last year. Jeremy Wicks was also sentenced on several other charges including first-degree assault, being a felon possessing a firearm, and trafficking meth.

On April 6, 2020, Madisonville Police found Elvis Gipson, 43, and Joseph Gipson, 40, dead in a home on Hodge Street during a welfare check. A third person, Gunner Madison, 26, had life threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

Wicks must serve 85-percent of his life sentence before being eligible for parole.

Jeremy Wicks
Courtesy: Hopkins County Jail

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories