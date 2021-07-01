Illinois man caught allegedly driving nearly 150 mph while drunk

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
Jerry Gower

Jerry Gower, Source: Gibson County Sheriff’s Office

GIBSON CO., Ind (WEHT) A man who was apparently in a big rush to get somewhere , never made it to his destination after getting pulled over for driving nearly 150 miles per hour.

A Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputy clocked Jerry Gower speeding at 147 mph on US 41 near CR 900 S on June 28 around 3:15 a.m. The deputy pulled Gower over and also smelled alcohol, so he did a roadside DUI investigation.

Gower was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. He remain in custody without bond.

