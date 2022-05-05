JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – An intoxicated driver was noticed by many, the Jasper Police Department says.

On May 5, at approximately 3:41 p.m., JPD says it received many calls in reference to a gold SUV striking a parked vehicle and then driving away. Police say a witness told officers that the reported SUV had pulled into a garage on Rumbach Avenue and then shut the door. Police say they located the suspect and his vehicle at the residence, and after an investigation it was determined that the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated at the time of the crash and was taken to JPD to be tested. His test came back at .15% BAC, police say.

JPD says the man was identified as Darin Elkins, 51, of Jasper. The news release says Elkins was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center on following charges: