JPD: Man arrested after striking restaurant employee with broom handle

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – Jasper Police arrested a man on charges of battery with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct on Thursday.

JPD officers were dispatched to Miranda’s Restaurant at approximately 4 p.m. in reference to a fight that occurred inside the restaurant. Police say that Crandle Presnel, 43, got into a verbal disagreement with an employee of the restaurant and he went behind the counter and began punching and kicking the victim in his groin area. Police say he then began striking the victim several times in the head and body with a wooden broom handle.

Police say Presnel surrendered to police without incident.