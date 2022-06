DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Jurors began deliberations just after 11 a.m. on Friday in the trial for the 2019 murder of two teenagers.

Chase Simmons is charged with murder and assault in the deaths of 18-year-old Jasper Brown and 16-year-old Amarius Winstead. The shooting happened during a party at a home near Whitesville when Simmons was 17-years old.

Simmons did not take the stand during the trial. As of Friday afternoon, no verdict has been reached.