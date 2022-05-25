EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After three days of deliberation, a jury has found 32-year-old Christopher Britton GUILTY of Attempted Murder following a shooting last September.

According to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, the victim was shot multiple times and wasn’t able to call for help. They say a deputy saw the victim and was able to call for medical attention to save them.

“The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office provided us with the crucial evidence to convict Mr. Britton,” explained Deputy Prosecutor Jeremy Kemper. “Deputy Prosecutor Josh Hutcheson and I simply wanted to get justice for the victim. The ability of the victim to testify against Mr. Britton was a testament to the victim’s strength.”

After the guilty verdict, Britton admitted to the Firearm Sentencing Enhancement and the Habitual Offender Sentencing Enhancement, officials tell us.

Christopher Britton will be sentenced on Friday, June 24th, 2022.