EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A Vanderburgh County Superior Court jury has found a man guilty of dealing methamphetamine. The jury reached the verdict on Freddie Demarka Reed III after a two day trial.

Authorities say law enforcement assigned to the US Marshals Task Force arrested Reed after a brief chase near the intersection of Bell Ave. and West Franklin St. in January of 2021. Officers noticed a clear plastic bag with a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine near Reed’s shoe according to a police spokesperson. Police say the field weight of that substance was 28 grams.

“Drugs are polluting our streets and ending up in the hands of younger and younger users,” explained Vanderburgh County Deputy Prosecutor Jeremy Kemper. “Because of the collaborative efforts of the US Marshals Task Force, we were able to present a comprehensive case to the jury which ultimately concluded in a guilty verdict.”

Freed Demarka Reed III will be sentenced in Vanderburgh County Superior Court on June 24th.