Jury seated in Pike County murder trial

PIKE COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A jury has been seated in a murder trial in Pike County.

Edward Fox, 64, of Washington, is being tried for murder and burglary. Fox is accused of breaking into his estranged wife Sharon Fox’s home and pushing her down a flight of stairs in July of 2020.

Sharon Fox’s body was found two days later, after Edward Fox called 911. During the investigation it was revealed that the Foxes were going through divorce proceedings and that Sharon had filed a protective order in June against Edward Fox.