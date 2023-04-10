HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A jury was selected for a case involving a shooting death in Crawford County.

Lisa Harris of Newburgh is accused of shooting and killing her husband while they were in Crawford County in August 2020.

Indiana State Police (ISP) says on August 28, 2020, around 8:50 p.m., police responded to a shooting that occurred at the 2400 block of North Dillard Road in Birdseye. Officers say preliminary investigation shows Lisa Harris shot Michael Harris, also from Newburgh.

Police say Michael Harris was treated for serious injuries at the scene by Crawford County EMS and transported to a Jasper hospital where Michael Harris succumbed to his injuries. ISP says Lisa Harris was incarcerated in the Crawford County Jail for Homicide.