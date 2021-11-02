Jury selection for man accused in murder of Valerie Ruark

WARRICK CO., Ind (WEHT) The man accused of aiding in the murder of a Warrick County woman will have his day in court. Jury selection started Tuesday in the trial of Brian Baumgartner.

Baumgartner is accused of helping Anthony Wolfe, Jr. kill Valarie Ruark. Wolfe was found guilty of murder, abuse of a corpse, and obstruction of justice back in May. He was sentenced to 75 years in prison.

Ruark was shot in the face. Her burned body was found in April of 2019 near Elberfeld.

Police say they believe Wolfe and Baumgartner thought Ruark was a police informant, and that was their motive for killing her. Ruark was not an informant.

Ivory Baumgartner pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in the case. She was sentenced to 18 months probation and more serious charges against her, including conspiracy to commit murder, were dropped.