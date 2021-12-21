Jury trial date set for Evansville teen accused of involvement in Parrett Street shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) 15-year-old Arkee Coleman appeared in Vanderburgh Circuit Court on Tuesday. Early last month, Coleman had previously plead not guilty in the October shooting death of 37-year-old Jonathan Stitts.

On the morning of October 1, Stitts was shot at his apartment on Parrett Street. Surveillance video of the apartment complex helped police identify one of the shooters–17-year-old Samajui Barnes. Barnes was arrested later that evening and is being held without bond. The video also shows the presence of an accomplice with Barnes that was also armed.

Coleman has been charged with murder. A jury trial date has been set for May 16 in his case. Coleman and Barnes are being held without bond and will be tried as adults.