Owensboro man arrested after resident allegedly catches him burglarizing home

OWENSBORO – An Owensboro man has been arrested after a resident came home while he was allegedly burglarizing her home.

Owensboro Police were called around 9:07 a.m. Friday about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1500 block of West Parrish. The alleged burglar had run away before officers arrived.

The alleged burglar, Justin Hobbs, was located about an hour later on East 4th Street. OPD says he ran away when confronted by officers. He didn’t get far before being caught.

Officers say Hobbs had some stolen items on him. He was arrested and charged with burglary, evading police, and criminal trespassing. Hobbs also had outstanding warrants for Burglary 2nd Degree, Theft of an Automobile – $10,000 or more, and Parole Violation.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.