HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office social media page, officers investigated a burglary and theft incident at the Dollar General store in Sturgis.

Police say that evidence points to three juveniles breaking into the store through the rear door, and stealing several items. Authorities say that several vehicles in the surrounding neighborhood were also broken into. A shotgun was among the items stolen from the vehicles.

Police say that all three juveniles have been identified and are now in custody. Two of them are being held in the McCracken County Detention Center, while the third is being held in Illinois and awaiting extradition. The stolen shotgun was recovered in Illinois.