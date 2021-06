OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Owensboro Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Orchard Street that happened back on May 30. Juwan Cotton is charged with assault and robbery.

On May 30, officers were called to the 600 block of Orchard Street for a reported shooting. A 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital. No word on his condition at this time.