EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Deputies were involved in a chase on March 25 that resulted with the K-9 unit being deployed.

The chase began when deputies attempted to pull over a blue Jeep Compass. The jeep had just left an address that had been under observation by officers while a search warrant was being obtained according to a police spokesperson.

Officers say they were investigating a complaint received earlier in the day about possible narcotics in the residence. The driver of the jeep Ryan Winebrenner refused to stop according to officers.

Deputies pursued the jeep in the city and into the county. Stop sticks were deployed by the Indiana State Police and Sheriff’s Office.

Police say that Winebrenner almost hit a deputy as Winebrenner swerved in an attempt to miss the stop sticks. Both sets of stop sticks were effective as only one functioning tire was left on the jeep say the police spokesperson.

Officials say Winebrenner jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee from officers. Winebrenner tossed about five grams of methamphetamine on the ground as he tried to flee say police officials.

Police officials say that Deputy Luecke deployed his K-9 partner Dozer after Winebrenner left the jeep. Dozer apprehended Winebrenner and Winebrenner was taken into custody by deputies according to police officials.

Police say deputies located an additional 11.5 grams of methamphetamine and an altered shot gun after investigating the jeep. Winebrenner was taken to Deaconess for medical treatment and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

A passenger Jimmy Ray Mitchell Jr. was also transported and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.