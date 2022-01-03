A K9 unit smelled narcotics on someone who was previously speeding

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OHIO CO., Ky (WEHT) – On January 3 the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force along with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for excessive speed.

According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, during the stop a K9 unit alerted to the odor of narcotics and it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle, James William Crook, 51, of Madisonville, was found to be in possession of approximately 12 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Crook was placed under arrest and taken to the Ohio County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories