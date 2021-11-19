Six children found in alleged meth trafficker’s home

UNION CO., Ky (WEHT) – A four-month-long meth trafficking investigation ends with two people arrested. Their charges include wanton endangerment because authorities say there were six children around when they did controlled drug buys.

Kassie Lynn Martin and Jayson Townsend were arrested after the controlled drug buys at Kassie’s home. Of the six children in the home at the time, three belonged to Martin, and the other three were her neighbor’s children.

Martin and Townsend were both charged with trafficking a controlled substance, wanton endangerment, possession of drugs, and possession of marijuana. Both are being held at the Webster County Detention Center with a $25,000 cash bond.